A man was injured on Friday after an early morning crash that saw him colliding with traffic barriers in Marsa.

Police said in a statement that it was informed of a traffic collision on Triq Diċembru Tlettax at around 7.45am.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that a 36-year-old Turkish national, residing in Żabbar, had lost control of the Toyota Vitz he was driving and crashed into the barriers and a light post.

The man was given first aid on site but was later taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The Civil Protection Department were also on assisting on the site.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.