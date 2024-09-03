A man has been imprisoned for three years after admitting a string of ten thefts in 12 days.

Vasile Brudaru, a 26-year-old Romanian, committed the thefts between July 9 and 21.

They took place at Steak House Fluid Bar and Restaurant, St Julian's, Shawns St Julian's, McDonald's Bay Street (three times), Busybee Sliema, Luke Kebab St Julian's, Hugo’s Burger Bar St Julian's, My Way St Julian's and Shadows Club St Julian's.

The nature of the thefts was not described on the charge sheet but prosecutors said that in each case the value did not exceed €2,329.37.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia in handing down sentence said the court had taken into consideration the early admission. Although the accused had a clean conduct sheet, this only applied for the time he was in Malta, the court observed.

The court also noted the prosecution's call for an effective jail term in view of the long list of cases.

The court therefore condemned Brudaru to three years imprisonment and ordered him to reimburse the victims.