Hundreds of management-level workers in the public service are to enjoy better pay and conditions, the Principal Permanent Secretary, Tony Sultana, said on Tuesday.

No details were given.

The employees include directors general, chief information officers, directors, and assistant directors.

The decisions were taken following an evaluation exercise.

Sultana pointed out how in the last two years, more than 76 collective agreements have been concluded, benefiting 33,000 employees. They included educators, nurses and midwives, the police, as well as industrial and general services grades of the Public Service.

The Public Service Collective Agreement for all Public Service employees is currently being negotiated for the next five years.

“All this is being done in a strategy for the public administration to continue investing in public officers where every employee, at whatever level, is considered important with invaluable skills. Together with financial conditions, emphasis is being placed on specialised training,” Sultana said.