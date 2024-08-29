Mario Joseph Azzopardi has been appointed the first chair of the board of the Climate Action Authority.

The parliamentary committee’s approval of Azzopardi’s nomination forms part of the process of setting up the Climate Action Authority.

In a statement, the Environment Ministry said the CAA will coordinate national efforts to achieve climate goals, raise awareness about climate changes, and implement mitigation and adaptation programs.

For the past 11 years, Azzopardi chaired the Malta Resources Authority. The ministry said that during his tenure, Azzopardi stressed the strategic use of statistics as an essential tool in climate action.

He is also deputy CEO at Malta Air Traffic Services Ltd.

He studied at the University of Malta where he graduated with honours in Accountancy and holds a Masters in Financial Services.

He started his career as an accountant and public auditor where he worked with a leading auditing company. He served in various roles at the Water Services Corporation and Enemalta.

In 2013 he was appointed deputy chair of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services.