Renowned journalist and TV anchor Mario Xuereb has joined Times of Malta, assuming the role of assistant editor from Monday.

Xuereb, 47, will be involved in the daily operations of Malta's largest news website and newspaper.

Xuereb served for 12 years at Public Broadcasting Services, most recently as senior manager in current affairs. A prominent newscaster for the main news bulletin on TVM, he also presented popular programmes like RasimbRas and TVAM and produced several documentaries.

He also served as head of news at Media.Link Communications until 2009.

"I’m thrilled to join Times of Malta, an organisation known for its objective and fact-based journalism. I hope to help build on its decades-old legacy," Xuereb said.

A multiple-award winner, Xuereb is a visiting lecturer on media and politics within the Department of Public Policy, Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy and on demographic movements at the Institute of Maltese Studies with the University of Malta.

He has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in History, a Post-Graduate Certificate in Education as well as a European Master in Mediterranean Historical Studies.

He is now also reading for a PhD in Maltese studies at the University of Malta.