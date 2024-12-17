Award-winning journalist and former TV anchor Mark Laurence Zammit has been appointed assistant editor at Times of Malta.

Zammit, 32, joined Malta's largest news organisation in 2021, and will be serving in the senior editorial position from January 1. While continuing his role as a senior journalist, Zammit will be co-leading Times of Malta's drive towards more audio-visual content. He will also assume the role of deputy news editor.

With a 12-year career in the media, Zammit was a television host and media producer, including Malta's most-watched current affairs TV shows Xarabank and L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa. He is also the author of a children's book, and the creator of Malta's first musical theatre production designed, built and performed by 120 young people.

"I am humbled to walk in the footsteps of some of the finest journalists in our history, and grateful to be given the opportunity to carry Times of Malta's century-old legacy of credibility and strong values. Times change and new methods of disseminating information emerge, but our dedication to factual reporting, investigative journalism, and holding the powerful to account will not change," he said.

Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech said: "Mark hit the ground running the minute he joined us. He broke some of the biggest stories in recent years, he is a hard worker, a brilliant communicator, and above all a model of humility.

"Together with our growing, talented newsroom, I'm sure Mark will play a key role in tapping new projects and improving our audio-visual content."