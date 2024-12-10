The helipad at Mater Dei Hospital has been recommissioned after years that saw flights diverted to the helipad of the former St Luke's Hospital.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela made the announcement, without giving details, in reply to a parliamentary question.

Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ asked him why the helipad at St Luke's was being used instead of the one at Mater Dei itself.

The minister said simply that the helipad at Mater Dei has started being used.

Last March the minister told parliament that plans were in hand for a helipad at Mater Dei Hospital, with works due to be completed by the end of the year.

The helipad is used by helicopters ferrying seriously ill patients from Gozo hospital and others rescued by the AFM.

The helipad was built along with the rest of Mater Dei Hospital but used only briefly after the hospital was commissioned in 2007. The space was later used as a car park.

At the time the helipad's use was deemed dangerous in view of works on the nearby, relatively tall, industrial Life Sciences building.

Plans for a new helipad, on the roof of the emergency department were abandoned in 2014 after concerns about the structural strength of the building. The authorities had also considered building a new helipad on top of the nearby Medical Investigation and the Medical Acute Ward 5, and, later, on a planned a new Mother and Child hospital wing.

Medical evacuation helicopters, meanwhile, landed at the helipad of St Luke's Hospital, with ambulances then conveying the patients to Mater Dei, a trip which cost valuable minutes of treatment time.

Three days ago the minister revealed on Facebook that the restoration of a direct helicopter service was close, saying this was important since every minute counted in emergencies.

The Foundation for Medical Services said the helipad had been upgraded.

"This enhancement will facilitate quicker and more efficient emergency medical responses between the Maltese islands, while also improving patient safety and care in critical situations. Without a doubt, this will mark another significant milestone in the advancement of Malta’s healthcare infrastructure," the foundation said.