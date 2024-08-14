Some 850 persons have applied for 'O' level exam revision classes provided by Jobsplus in association with the Education Department.

Lessons are provided free of charge three times a week, enabling students who failed in June exams to sit for fresh exams in September.

Jobsplus said 54% of the applicants were male.

The highest number by far applied for the maths revision classes at 630 followed by Maltese at 371 applicants, English at 345, Physics at 314 and Biology 91. Students can attend classes in up to three subjects.

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri and Education Minister Clifton Grima visited the classes on Wednesday and underlined the importance of the revision classes, saying they enabled the students to stay on track to further their education. The classes, they said were an expression of social justice.

The lessons are given by qualified teachers in Mosta, Blata l-Bajda, Paola and Victoria, Gozo. The classes were in