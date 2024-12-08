The Malta Communications Authority (MCA) Chief Executive Officer, Jesmond Bugeja, has been appointed as a member of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Advisory Board on Submarine Cable Resilience. This recognition places Malta at the forefront of global efforts to secure critical communication infrastructure and underscores Bugeja’s extensive expertise and leadership in the telecommunications sector.

Submarine cables are the unseen lifelines of modern connectivity, transmitting 99% of global data traffic. They are essential for powering the internet, facilitating financial transactions, and supporting technological advancements. However, this critical infrastructure faces growing risks from physical disruptions, cyber threats, and environmental challenges.

The ITU’s Advisory Board on Submarine Cable Resilience was established to address these vulnerabilities by fostering collaboration among international stakeholders. The board aims to strengthen maintenance practices, accelerate recovery strategies, and ensure that these cables can continue to support the world’s digital economy in a sustainable and secure manner.

As Malta’s regulatory authority for electronic communications, the MCA plays a pivotal role in ensuring the resilience and efficiency of national and international communication networks. The MCA prioritises strengthening connectivity to drive Malta’s strategic digital transformation. Central to this mission is advancing efforts on submarine cable systems and international connectivity to deepen oversight of such essential infrastructure, reinforcing Malta’s position as a digital innovation hub. This aligns closely with initiative launched by the ITU and the objectives of its Advisory Board.

Bugeja brings extensive experience in policy development and regulatory frameworks to his new role. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing Malta’s digital connectivity and aligning the nation with international standards. Speaking about his appointment, he said, “Submarine cables are the veins of our interconnected world. Their protection and resilience are not just technical necessities but essential pillars of the global economy and society. I am deeply honoured to have been selected as a member of this ITU international advisory board on submarine cable resilience and look forward to bringing Malta’s voice to the table while contributing meaningfully to the group’s initiatives and collaborating with such esteemed colleagues.”

His involvement is expected to enhance collaboration between Malta and global stakeholders, ensuring that innovative solutions and best practices are developed and implemented.

The ITU Advisory Board’s work will have far-reaching implications, particularly as the world becomes increasingly dependent on seamless and secure connectivity. Malta’s participation through Bugeja not only enhances its international standing but also reinforces the MCA’s commitment to safeguarding communication systems and ensuring a resilient digital future.