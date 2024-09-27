The teachers' union on Friday registered a new trade dispute over an MCAST collective agreement that expired nearly three years ago and said its members will hold a protest at the Paola campus on Tuesday.

Discussions about a new agreement have been going on for over two years. Last November, the Malta Union of Teachers issued directives for MCAST lecturers but lifted them in January, claiming to have found a way forward.

It again issued directives in May but felt secure enough to partially lift the directives in June, again claiming a solution was near.

Ahead of the new scholastic year, MCAST lecturers expressed concern with Times of Malta over the expired agreement, saying there did not seem to be any resolution in sight.

On Friday MUT said it had been involved in negotiations for a new collective agreement for eight grades including lecturers, student support services, student mentors, directors, deputy directors, technicians, Learning Support Educators and senior research officers for two years and nine months.

"In the last days, there was a deterioration of negotiations from MCAST which led MUT to reconsider its position.

"To this effect, and in view of the latest communication received from MCAST on Thursday - which is a regression in negotiations, the MUT is declaring a fresh trade dispute with MCAST," it said in a statement.

It will hold a protest at the MCAST campus in Paola, in front of the administration block on October 1 at 11am.

All MUT members at MCAST are invited to join the protest.