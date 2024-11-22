Students at MCAST plan to hold a 'picnic on the road' in a bid to raise awareness about the impact of an ongoing dispute between lecturers and the government.

The Institute of Creative Arts students have organised the protest picnic on the road between MCAST's Mosta campus and Lidl for 11.45am on Wednesday.

In a statement, the students said there was "deep frustration and uncertainty" among students due to industrial action by the Malta Union of Teachers.

The directives mean students have had marks and grades withheld and assignment briefs for the upcoming year have not been verified.

Staff are also banned from communicating with management and students outside designated hours.

The students are affected by the ongoing dispute between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and the government, which have yet to agree on a new collective agreement for MCAST lecturers and staff.

"With teachers on strike since October 4, 2024, students feel their educational futures are at risk as they await government intervention while their academic progress is severely compromised," the students said.

"The situation has become difficult for many students, prompting them to consider dropping out as they navigate the implications of the union's directives."

Among other directives, the union ordered lecturers to avoid communication with MCAST administration and students outside of designated contact hours, to boycott events and not show up for extracurricular activities and school ceremonies, to refrain from disclosing assessment marks to students or management, not to show up for staff meetings, to limit work to essential tasks like teaching and to halt research activities, including providing support for students who are doing their theses.

The picnic protest is prat of the students Tuna Edukazzjoni campaign ("Give Education"), which demands immediate action from the government and MCAST management.