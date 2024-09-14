Malta’s minimum wage should rise to at least €1,100 a month while corporate tax rates should be harmonised to remove disparities between foreign and local firms, the Malta Developers Association believes.

The proposals are among a raft of suggestions that the MDA has presented to the government ahead of its Budget for 2025.

Those suggestions range from the expected, such as renewing schemes to encourage the restoration of old properties or purchases by first- and second-time buyers, to more left-field ideas, such as tax breaks for people who park their cars in garages or making interest paid on home loans tax-deductible.

Arguably the MDA’s most radical pre-budget proposal, however, is that of totally overhauling Malta’s corporate tax structure to result in a flat 15% rate for all businesses.

The MDA would like to see tax rates for foreign businesses gradually raised from their current effective 5% rate, while tax rates for local entrepreneurs are slowly slashed from their 35% rate.

To help address housing affordability, the MDA is proposing a revamp of tax rates for landlords of rental properties. The MDA believes that long-term rental properties rented out for €1,000 or less should be subject to a 5% tax rate. Currently, all rental properties are subject to a 15% rate, irrespective of value.

Other MDA proposals include: