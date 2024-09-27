Mel Gibson has said he is working on a limited television series about the Great Siege of Malta.

Gibson, who was in Malta earlier this month discussing a potential film project, told the publication Movieweb.com that he was working on a project about the "incredible story" of the 1565 Ottoman siege of Malta.

The actor and director revealed the project after he was asked about his trip to Malta, where he met Prime Minister Robert Abela.

"I'm also working on a TV limited series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story, and there's only one place to film that, I mean, in Malta," Gibson told Movieweb.com.

"Because that's where it happened, at these fortresses where 700 knights defended Malta against an onslaught from the Turkish and Suleiman sent 40,000 men and ships and, wow, the knights won. So, it's a pretty crazy, great story."

When asked in what capacity he would be involved in the project, Gibson said he was uncertain at this point whether he would star in the show, but said he would like to produce it himself.

"I'd like to be in it, but I don't know if I'll have the time, you know? But I certainly want to be like a producer of it, and I've worked with a very talented writer on the script, so it's going to be good for somebody. I know that it's a great story."

Gibson is currently filming the sequel to 2004's The Passion of the Christ, which he co-wrote, produced and directed.

The new film Resurrection is expected to bring together several actors from the original cast of The Passion of Christ, featuring Jim Caviezel and Francesco De Vito. Reports say the film will be shot in Israel, Morocco and Italy.