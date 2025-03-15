A memorial in honour of inspirational athlete Jake Vella will be created in his hometown of Birżebbuġa.

The call for proposals for an artistic project in the form of a memorial celebrating Jake’s life was launched on Saturday, a few days before his birthday, by National Heritage minister Owen Bonnici during an Open Day at Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur prehistoric sites.

The beloved athlete, who suffered from a rare condition that caused him to gain weight rapidly despite eating a healthy diet and training continuously, died on August 30 last year at the age of 15.

The memorial initiative is being held in collaboration with the Birżebbuġa local council, the town where Jake grew up, and was announced in the presence of Jake’s parents Josie and Maruska.

“Jake Vella will be remembered as an exemplary person who inspires many others in the community, who helped many others and left a positive impact,” Bonnici said.

The Open Day attracted hundreds of visitors. Donations were collected for the Association for Abandoned Animals.