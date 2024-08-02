A penthouse topping the gargantuan Mercury Towers has been listed for sale for a whopping €22 million, according to a digital real estate publication.

The property was featured on Mansion Global, an online portal that features content about international real estate.

The five-bedroom home was put on the market by Malta Sotheby's International Realty.

Photo: Alex Attard and Mark Sapienza

Dubbed a "villa in the sky" by sales associate Raj Daswani, the property features floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, a home cinema, a gym, two offices, a library, a server room, and underfloor heating.

“The seller has taken the time to personally handpick the apartment finishes,” Daswani said.

"The kitchen, for example, is finished with “Italian marble flooring and supreme high-quality timber.”

Daswani declined to answer when asked who was selling the penthouse.

The development “forms part of an SDA [Special Designated Area] project facilitating ease of transaction with overseas investors,” Daswani told Mansion Global.

“It can easily appeal to U.S. investors but also to [ultra-high-net-worth individuals] from any other country.”

Photo: Alex Attard and Mark Sapienza

Grahame Salt, director of Homes of Quality at the Frank Salt Real Estate Group said that US investors have been increasingly enticed by Malta's property offering.

“The initial driver is Malta’s citizenship program, it is possible to gain Maltese citizenship in only 12-18 months, depending on individual circumstances,” Salt said in a statement to Mansion Global.