The Education Ministry has written to all teachers explaining the contents of the collective agreement it has agreed with the Malta Union of Teachers, and how it will personally impact them.

It said it has also set up a call centre to take teachers' questions. Teachers can phone on 25981150 or send their questions to info.edu.agreement@gov.mt.

The ministry said the agreement features better allowances, adjustment of pay scales and additional payments for all grades.

The agreement was announced by the government and the MUT last month, but was subject to approval by the teachers.

The MUT suspended voting on the package amid complaints by the teachers that it was their allowances, not their salaries, which were being improved. Teachers with 20 years of experience, in particular, complained that their new allowances constituted only minimal improvement from the allowance they will substitute.