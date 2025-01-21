Everything changed four weeks before the 2024 MEP election. Several young students, entrepreneurs and professionals began approaching Arnold Cassola, eager to use their talents to help in the election campaign.

They joined a team that had been supporting Arnold during his previous ‘We Deserve Better’ campaign, which saw Cassola get the best result as an independent candidate in a national election since 1950.

This time, it was different. “Issa ċ-ċans’” represented a new enthusiasm for politics in Malta, empowered by youths who chose to get active and offer their energy to make a difference. Nearly 13,000 gave their first-preference vote to Arnold, and over 22,000 people gave their second or further preference to the Issa ċ-ċans campaign – another record for an independent candidate since elections started being held 104 years ago.

Following this success, many people began to believe again in a desperately needed new chapter in Malta’s political scene. Hundreds enlisted themselves in response to the “Inkomplu Flimkien” call, keeping up the momentum.

I am a scientist and an academic. Just three years ago, I would never have imagined myself actively involved in politics. However, watching my country fall behind on the fundamental principles of meritocracy, democracy, transparency, accountability, environmental protection, quality of life, and the rule of law left me upset, frustrated, and angry. I wanted a brighter future for myself, my young child, family and friends.

I realised that just complaining would get me nowhere, so I had one choice left: to take action. This is why I chose to join a team of committed individuals striving to uphold these fundamental values.

The success of the 2024 MEP election filled all of us with hope. But, most of all, it taught us a big lesson: young people are interested in politics, they are not blinded by red or blue lights, and they are smart and ready to vote based on the qualities of individual candidates.

Above all, they seek genuine politicians who can bring about honest change. We also learned that, when given the opportunity, young people are ready to contribute wholeheartedly.

Another lesson from the campaign was the importance of strong organisation. Using our talents from running start-up companies, voluntary organisations, artistic talents, IT wizards and academic skills, we showed how we can be impactful with our very limited resources – by putting in all our energy for a good cause. And we have not stopped a bit since the election because many people wanted to help build something more meaningful.

We envision a society where politics is a genuine force for positive change - Matthew Agius

This is where Momentum comes in. We asked ourselves: how can we channel all this talent and energy into something truly meaningful? Our goal was to create a space where people could come together to discuss fundamental issues like good governance, a flourishing environment and a just economy. This led us to start the Vision Circles. We have so far organised four very successful events, where people from all walks of life come together to share their ideas and solutions to these national issues.

These gatherings, which have been attended by hundreds of people, help us shape our community-centred policies based on a vision for a just society that cares about one another and the environment we live in, which is an integral part of our lives.

Momentum is here to support people who are committed to doing what is right, untainted by hidden agendas or financial interests. Sadly, we have seen too many instances where the common good is not always at the heart of PN and PL policies.

Our role now is to oversee the growth and operations of Momentum, especially by reaching those who, like us, believe in a truly better future for all. We envision a society where politics is a genuine force for positive change and a tool to build a fairer, more compassionate world.

To make this vision a reality, we need passionate, talented volunteers to help amplify our message of hope, especially through the power of social media. We call on young people and those not so young to step forward and join us at http://partitmomentum.org.

This new political party is about them, about all of us, and about shaping a brighter future together.

Matthew Agius is a geophysicist with a deep passion for science and a strong commitment to community involvement. He serves on the executive committee of Momentum: http://partitmomentum.org