Moneybase customers who user their Mastercard during November and December will benefit from €20 cashback each month. To benefit from the Mastercard Pay & Get Rewards Programme, customers must make five online purchase totalling €100 or more in a calendar month. The cashbacks will be given for each month, to all Moneybase physical and virtual cards that meet the criteria.

This opportunity provides Moneybase customers a great way to make their Christmas shopping more enjoyable and rewarding. Whether shopping online, booking a flight, or ordering takeout, use the Moneybase Mastercard to get an extra €20 cashback each month, per eligible card.

This is not the first time that Moneybase partnered with Mastercard to give their customers cashbacks, with a recent €10 weekly cashback campaign, where Moneybase together with Mastercard gave €55,000 worth of cashbacks across 17 weeks.

Moneybase, an award-winning Maltese Financial Institution, offers free personal accounts to help customers manage, spend, and invest their money with ease. Through the Moneybase app, users can make a free investment per month, order free multicurrency Mastercard and add it to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Xiaomi Pay or Garmin Pay. They can also make free SEPA Bank Transfers via their own MT IBAN and even have their salary or pension deposited directly into their Moneybase account. New customers receiving their salary or pension are welcomed with a €75 bonus, amongst other rewards and savings. Opening an account is quick and intuitive and takes just a few minutes.

“The increase in spending during the festive season, is obvious for many. With most shoppers opting to buy gifts online, book holidays and much more. This is another perfect opportunity for Moneybase customers to earn cashback on their festive spending. We also have a variety of giveaways this season. With so much to gain, we invite everyone to download our application and give it a try," said Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase p.l.c.

Moneybase offers dedicated customer support team across four branches in Sliema, Fgura, Mosta and Birkirkara. The customer service desk is available seven days a week on +356 25 688 688. Creating an account is quick and simple - just download the app and follow the verification steps.

Additional information on this promotion and the full terms and conditions are available at https://moneybase.com/blog/product/pay-and-get-eur-20-cashback.

Terms and conditions apply, and offer is available for a limited time only. Payment services are brought to you by Moneybase Limited (MB) C 87193 which is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376. Moneybase is a subsidiary of Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase plc with registered address situated at Level 0, Ewropa Business Centre, Dun Karm Street, Birkirkara, BKR 9034, Malta.