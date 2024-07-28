The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) is the only licensed Blood Establishment on the Maltese Islands. Blood from voluntary, non-remunerated donors is collected, processed into the different components, and tested for blood groups and blood-borne diseases. A number of quality checks are also performed as per guidelines issued by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM), following which the components are then distributed to the hospital blood banks. The care we take in blood preparation ensures the best quality of service to our donors and patients, for which the NBTS has also recently been awarded the Public Service Quality Award.

The mission of the NBTS is to provide a safe and sustainable blood supply to the inhabitants of the Maltese Islands. To this end, a number of initiatives are regularly organised to keep up with the constant demand for transfusion. One of these initiatives is World Blood Donor Day which is celebrated internationally every year on 14th June. In Malta, various events were held to commemorate this day, most notably a ceremony presided by H.E. the President Myriam Spiteri Debono, during which male donors who donated blood 100 times, and female donors who donated blood 50 times received recognition for all the lives they helped save by their regular donations. A mass at Ta’ Pinu Shrine in Gozo was also held and a number of prominent buildings on the islands were lit up in red in honour of blood donors.

Another important exercise which has taken place recently is the review and updating of the blood donation eligibility guidelines with the aim of allowing more individuals to become potential blood donors. These changes are structured on evidence-based medical principles regarding the effects of particular medicines on the donated blood. The NBTS medical staff liaised with renowned institutions abroad to assimilate best practice. The extended criteria include removal of restrictions to donate blood when one is prescribed certain classes of medications, such as pain killers known as NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), and anti-depressants known as SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). Other medications which are now permissible are those prescribed to control diabetes, to treat gout, and medications to aid in smoking cessation.

Etienne Gatt, (senior staff nurse working at the Blood Donation Centre) receiving the Quality Award on behalf of the National Blood Transfusion Service.

These initiatives, promotion of World Blood Donor Day and the changes to the eligibility guidelines, are instituted to encourage more donors to attempt blood donation, thus helping the NBTS in its mission to ensure that safe blood is available for all patients.

For more information about the updated guidelines, or to ask any other query, one should contact the Blood Donation Centre on 2206 6201, 7930 7307 or freephone 80074313. The public is reminded that the Blood Donation Centre is open every day, including Sundays and Public Holidays, between 08:00-18:00hrs. Gozo blood donation sessions are held at Xewkija Berga on alternate Sunday mornings and alternate Tuesday afternoons, with exact dates being available from our website https://blood.gov.mt/. One must always bring a valid photo identification (e.g. Maltese ID Card).