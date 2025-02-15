A news report about a man pleading guilty to making violent threats against the Paola mosque has triggered a flurry of bigoted comments, with a number falling under hate speech.

The report on TVM's Facebook page concerned 43-year-old Libyan national Jamel El Badawi, who on Friday admitted to phoning Aġenzija Appoġġ and threatening to blow up the mosque.

The article was met with several hateful comments, with the common theme being that he should have gone through with it.

"He would've done us a favour," wrote one man. "I won't hold it against him," said another.

"J'Alla (God willing)," chimed in another.

A selection of comments posted under the article

Others suggested the mosque should be demolished and converted into something else.

"He would've done the right thing, and we could have built social housing for Maltese people," opined one woman, while another man opted for a car park and a playground.

At least one report has been made to the police, urging them to investigate the comments.

El Badawi was sentenced to a three-year probation order and a fine of €400, after Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia accepted the defence counsel's plea that the accused was under the influence of drugs when he carried out the threat.