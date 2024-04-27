A band club in Mosta has had its premises bought up by the government, the ninth such purchase in the past year.

Soċjetà Filarmonika Santa Marija will now rent the property from the government without fear of eviction – something it and many other band clubs faced following court rulings about outdated pre-1995 rent laws.

The government announced the €360,000 purchase in a statement on Saturday.

Signing of the Mosta band club purchase deal. Photo: DOI/Alan Saliba

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said band clubs were hugely reliant on their premises, which served as community gathering spots and played essential roles in the organisation of village feasts.

It is band club members who often drive community initiatives, Bonnici said.

“It is crucial that we take proactive measures to protect band clubs,” the minister said.

In total, the government is expected to spend €19 million to buy back all the band club properties that are privately owned.

Other band clubs that have had their property purchased by the government are:

Soċjetà Mużikali Marija Reġina A.D.1977 (Marsa)

Għaqda Mużikali Stella Levantina (Attard)

Circolo San Giuseppe Filarmonika Sagra Familja (Kalkara)

Soċjetà Każin Santa Liena Banda Duke of Connaught’s Own (Birkirkara)

Soċjetà Mużikali Antoine de Paule (Paola)

Soċjetà Mużikali Stella Maris (Sliema)

Għaqda Mużikali San Pietru fil-Ktajjen (Birżebbuġa)

Għaqda Soċjo-Mużikali Anici (Qormi)

Sliema band club gets 50-year ground rent extension

In a separate statement, the Lands Ministry said that it has secured an arrangement for a Sliema-based band club to keep its leased premises for an additional 50 years.

Signing of the lease extension for the Sliema band club. Photo: DOI/Alan Saliba

The Soċjetà Filarmonika Sliema signed a deal extending its ground rent arrangement at an event presided over by Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Band club president Jesmond Vella said the deal provided valuable peace of mind.