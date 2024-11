A 30-year-old man from Marsascala was grievously injured when he lost control of his motorbike on Saturday, the police said in a statement.

The man was riding a Honda Hornet motorcycle on Triq Dom Mintoff in Paola at the time. The incident was reported at around 12pm.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first aid. The crash victim was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.