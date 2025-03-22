A motorcyclist was critically injured when he collided with a bus at an accident blackspot in Għajnsielem early on Saturday morning.

The biker, a 32-year-old man from Victoria, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle on Triq l-Imġarr at 5.45am when he crashed with an Otokar bus being driven by a 31-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

A medical team was called to the site and rushed the victim to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. Doctors there certified him as being seriously injured and he was subsequently transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case.