A Victoria man was taken to Gozo’s hospital following a collision in the Gozitan capital on Saturday morning.

The man, who is 37, was riding a Kentoya motorbike on Triq Fortunato Mizzi at around 7.20am when he was involved in a crash with an Isuzu D Max pickup truck.

The pickup was being driven by a 27-year-old resident of Żebbuġ, Gozo.

A medical team was rushed to the suite and took the motorbike rider to Gozo General Hospital. Doctors there have concluded that he suffered grievous injuries in the collision.

A police investigation is under way.