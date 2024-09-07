A Victoria man was taken to Gozo’s hospital following a collision in the Gozitan capital on Saturday morning.

The man, who is 37, was riding a Kentoya motorbike on Triq Fortunato Mizzi at around 7.20am when he was involved in a crash with an Isuzu D Max pickup truck.

The pickup was being driven by a 27-year-old resident of Żebbuġ, Gozo.

A medical team was rushed to the suite and took the motorbike rider to Gozo General Hospital. Doctors there have concluded that he suffered grievous injuries in the collision.

A police investigation is under way.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.