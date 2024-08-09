A motorcyclist was grievously injured yesterday after a collision in Marsascala.

Police said the incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday when a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by a 34-year-old Croatian man who lives in Marsascala collided with a Toyota Vitz.

The car was being driven by a 72-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

The motorcyclist was seen by a medical team on site but was later taken to Mater Deo Hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.