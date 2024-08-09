A motorcyclist was grievously injured yesterday after a collision in Marsascala.
Police said the incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday when a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by a 34-year-old Croatian man who lives in Marsascala collided with a Toyota Vitz.
The car was being driven by a 72-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.
The motorcyclist was seen by a medical team on site but was later taken to Mater Deo Hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified.
A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us