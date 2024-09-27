A motorcyclist was gravely injured last night after colliding with a car on the Birkirkara Bypass.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.45 pm in Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara.

The crash occurred between a Xingyue motorcycle being driven by a 48-year-old man from Pieta and a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 46 year-old man from Marsascala.

The motorcycle driver was seen to by a medical team on site and taken to Mater Dei hospital were his injuries were certified as grevious.

A police investigation is ongoing.