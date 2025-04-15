A motorcyclist was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle collision with a car and a van in Marsa on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman told Times of Malta the accident happened at 8.50am on Triq Aldo Moro direction Valletta.

A 36-year-old man riding a Yamaha motorbike was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Kona car driven by a 53-year-old man from Zabbar and an Isuzu Elf van driven by a 52-year-old man from Fgura.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition is still unknown. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured in the accident.

Traffic in the area was slow moving immediately after the accident but the road remains open.