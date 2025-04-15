Puttinu Cares offers “hope and a chance at life” to children undergoing cancer treatment, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a visit to the Rainbow Ward at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital, Grech highlighted the importance of the work carried out by the NGO as “an integral part of our society”.

Puttinu Cares, the children’s cancer support group, was set up in 2002 to offer a holistic care approach to families of children suffering from cancer.

The NGO has 20 apartments near the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, which are offered free of charge to relatives of young Maltese cancer patients undergoing treatment in London hospitals. It has recently invested in another project located 10 minutes’walk from Great Ormond Street Hospital in central London.

Between 60 and 90 patients travel to the UK every month, mostly to London, for specialised treatment.

The Opposition leader was welcomed to the Rainbow Ward by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela and the minister for the voluntary sector Julia Farrugia.

“In the Rainbow Ward, despite the difficulties being faced, hope for life shines through among the children and their parents – and this is thanks to the dedication of the medical staff and that of Puttinu,” said Grech.

The Puttinu Cares telethon will be broadcast live across all television stations on Friday April 18 from 9am to 3pm and from 9pm to midnight.

Last year’s Good Friday charity telethon raised over €3 million.