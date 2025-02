A motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday morning following a traffic accident on Labour Avenue in Naxxar.

The police told Times of Malta the 35-year-old man, from Mosta, was driving a Yamaha XP560 on Labour Avenue at around 8am.

He was involved in a crash with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 26-year-old woman from Żabbar.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei. While his condition remains unknown, he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.