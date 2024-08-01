Motorists have been advised to avoid the area around Triq il-Kavallerija in Marsa after a truck overturned early on Thursday morning.
A large truck overturned, forcing the temporary closure of the road until the collision can be addressed, Transport Malta said.
The incident occurred on one of the country's main thoroughfares, just a few metres away from the Marsa-Qormi footbridge and next to the ramp that leads to the Ħamrun bypass.
However, police confirmed that by 10am the road had been completely reopened to traffic.
Police confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.
Traffic was already heavy on Thursday, as roadworks on Tal-Barrani Road continued.
It was exacerbated after the accident,with traffic tailbacks impacting several roads around the centre of the island.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us