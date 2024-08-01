Motorists have been advised to avoid the area around Triq il-Kavallerija in Marsa after a truck overturned early on Thursday morning.

A large truck overturned, forcing the temporary closure of the road until the collision can be addressed, Transport Malta said.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The incident occurred on one of the country's main thoroughfares, just a few metres away from the Marsa-Qormi footbridge and next to the ramp that leads to the Ħamrun bypass.

However, police confirmed that by 10am the road had been completely reopened to traffic.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Police confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

Traffic was already heavy on Thursday, as roadworks on Tal-Barrani Road continued.

It was exacerbated after the accident,with traffic tailbacks impacting several roads around the centre of the island.