Keeping with its annual celebration in memory of Mro Joseph Vella’s life, Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria has put up a documentary exhibition focusing on 12 opuses from the Vella Music Archive. Handouts and media coverage are also included.

The 12 opuses are Piccolo Divertimento Op. 2 which premiered on November 18, 1997 by the Borealis String Quartet at the Old University’s Aula Magna in Valletta. Another work is Passacaglietta Op. 9, premiered on June 10, 1970 at Malta TV with Freddie Mizzi on the clarinet and Vella himself on pianoforte.

Three Songs for Phaedra Op. 56 was premiered by clarinetist Noel Beck at Hotel Ta’ Ċenċ on May 14, 1994, while Concerto Flute and Orchestra Op. 76 had its premiere by Silvio Zammit with the Central Bank Orchestra conducted by the composer at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on April 19, 1997. Concerto Barocco per Fagotto e Archi Op. 92 was premiered by Franco Sugoni (bassoon) and the Goffredo Petrassi Orchestra at St Peter’s Cathedral in the Roman town of Zagarolo on December 19, 1999.

Sinfonietta for 13 Woodwind Players Op. 100 was premiered by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra ensemble at the Manoel Theatre on May 18, 2010, while Contrasts for Clarinet Quartet Op. 104 was premiered by the Vallette Clarinet Quartet at St George’s basilica, Victoria, on July 1, 2003.

Riflessioni su un tema di Stravinsky Op. 107 for Woodwind and Pianoforte was premiered at Pistoia’s Museo Marino Marini on April , 2006. Sonata for Saxophone and Piano Op. 109 was premiered on February 23, 2007 by Mario Falaschi (alto saxophone) and Mario Podestà (pianoforte) at La Spezia’s Conservatorio di Musica G. Puccini.

Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Op. 121 was first performed by clarinettist Godfrey Mifsud with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Mro Vella at the Manoel Theatre in May 2011.

Sighs and Whispers Op. 123 was premiered by flautist Patrick Gallois and harpist Pierre Fabrice at the Chateau de Joinville in France on April 23, 2014, while O Wisdom Op. 135 was performed by Siglo d’Oro from London, conducted by Patrick Allies at St George’s basilica in July 2014.

Prior to the inauguration of the memorial exhibition, James Corby delivered the sixth Joseph Vella memorial lecture. Lombard Bank donated 10 drawings by Giovanni Battista Conti to enrich Il-Ħaġar’s collection.

Joseph Vella’s exhibition remains open until March 24 daily between 9am and 5pm.