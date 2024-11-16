Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended its recent declines, as it closed at 8,524.919 points, equivalent to a 0.3% drop. A total of 16 equities were active, as nine headed south while the remaining closed unchanged. Total turnover was half the previous week, as 113 transactions generated €0.4m in turnover.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index posted a positive 0.1% movement, ending the week at 941.401 points. A total of 24 issues were active, 11 of which registered gains, while another seven closed in the red. The 4% MGS 2043 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.2% higher at €106.75. On the other hand, the 4% MGS 2038 ended the week 2.9% lower at €104.86.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index recovered the previous week’s loss, gaining 0.3% to close at 1,183.548 points. Out of 69 active issues, 27 registered gains, while another 23 traded lower. The 3.75% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2029 was the best performing corporate bond, as it gained 4.7% to close at €99.50. Conversely, the 4.8% Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance plc Unsecured € 2026 declined by 5.7% to close at €95.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) experienced a negative 2.8% movement in its share price, closing at €1.72. The equity was active between a weekly high of €1.75 and a weekly low of €1.68. BOV was the most active equity as 136,379 shares exchanged hands across 43 deals, generating a turnover of €234,402. Despite the decline, the equity remained 21.1% higher from a year-to-date perspective.

The share price of APS Bank plc experienced a 0.9% decrease, ending the week at €0.565. The equity traded between a high of €0.57 and a low of €0.55 over 14 trades of 41,567 shares.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc (MIA) slipped by 1.7%, erasing the previous week’s gain. MIA closed at €5.85 as eight deals involving 3,803 shares generated a total turnover of €22,343.

RS2 Software plc posted a decline of 1.9%, ending the week at €0.51. A total of 20,700 shares exchanged hands across four deals, generating €10,555 in turnover.

BMIT Technologies plc saw its price edge lower by 1.71%, closing at a weekly low of €0.344. Trading activity included 10 trades of 89,443 shares worth €31,299.

PG plc experienced a decline of 1.6%, closing at €1.88. A total of eight deals were executed, generating a total of €14,014 in turnover.

GO plc lost €0.02 of its share price, translating to a 0.7% drop to close at €2.78. Two trades during the week saw 3,500 shares exchange hands, generating a total turnover of €9,718.

Malta Properties Company plc saw the share price close 5.5% in the red, finishing the week at €0.346. This was the outcome of a single transaction worth €692.

Main Street Complex plc headed the list of losers, closing at €0.30. This resulted in a 6.3% decline as a result of a single deal involving 1,000 shares.

Malita Investments plc finished the week unchanged at €0.54, despite trading between €0.54 and €0.50. A total of 63,450 shares were exchanged, spread across seven deals worth €32,055.

Company announcements

Malta International Airport reported an 8.7% year-on-year increase in October passenger traffic, reaching 838,393 movements, supported by a seat load factor of 86.5%. Italy, the UK, and Germany remained the top markets, while Poland saw notable growth of 49.8%. For the first nine months of 2024, the group reported €107.8m in revenue (up 17.7%), €39.5m in net profit, and €39.7m in capital expenditure, reflecting progress on key infrastructure projects. Strong results prompted the company to revise its 2024 guidance upward, projecting 8.96m passenger movements, €141m in revenue, €85m in EBITDA, €46m in net profit, and €64m in CAPEX.

The board of Maltapost plc will be meeting on December 19 to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended September 30.

The annual general meeting of Loqus Holdings plc shall be held on January 28, 2025.

GO plc announced that the shares in Klikk Finance plc have been acquired by the company.

The board of Best Deal Properties Holding plc announced that it has submitted an application to the MFSA requesting the admissibility to listing of €7m 5.35% unsecured Bonds 2031. Application will be made for the bonds to be listed and traded on the official list of the MSE.

