Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index headed south, as it settled at 8,553.705 points, reflecting a 0.1% decline. A total of 22 equities were active, eight of which registered gains while another seven lost ground. Total activity remained at €0.9m as 138 transactions were dealt.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.3% to 940.317 points. A total of 19 issues were active, as four registered gains while 12 fell. The 2.3% MGS 2029 was the best performer, as it closed 2% higher at €100. On the other hand, the 3% MGS 2040 lost 5%, ending the week at €95.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index fell by 0.1% to 1,180.639 points. Out of 60 active issues, 19 advanced while another 24 closed in the red. The 4% International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2026 was the best performer, as it closed 2.4% higher at €99.36.

Conversely, the 4% International Hotel Investments plc Secured € 2026 headed the list of fallers, as it closed 2.5% lower at €97.51.

Top 10 market movements

Malta International Airport plc saw an increase of 1.7% in its share price. The equity closed at a weekly high of €5.95. A total of nine transactions of 2,545 shares generated a turnover of €15,073.

Bank of Valletta plc experienced a minor dip of 0.6%, ending the week at €1.77. The banking equity traded between a weekly high of €1.78 and a low of €1.75. A total of 43 trades involving 226,026 shares were executed, recording the highest weekly turnover of €400,144.

HSBC Bank Malta plc saw a marginal decline of 0.7%, partially erasing the previous week’s 2.8% gain. The banking equity closed at €1.45. A total of 11 transactions generated a turnover of €40,694 as a result of 28,072 shares.APS Bank plc experienced a decrease of 1.7%. The equity closed at €0.57 as 10 transactions involving 53,543 shares generated a turnover of €30,085.

LifeStar Holding plc faced a sharp decline of 60% in its share price, finishing the week at €0.40. This was the result of a sole transaction worth just €80. Maltapost plc posted a double-digit gain of 20%, ending the week at €0.545. Trading activity was minimal as 4,500 shares exchanged hands across a single deal.

Malita Investments plc enjoyed a positive 3.9% movement in its share price, closing at €0.54. A total turnover of €2,909 was generated, as 5,418 shares were executed across two deals.

Malta Properties Company plc headed north, posting a 7.7% increase, to close at €0.366. Two deals of 7,000 shares generated a turnover of €2,562.

The share price of MIDI plc saw a 4.2% drop, closing at a weekly low of €0.23. Three transactions of 10,000 shares were executed, as turnover reached €2,343.

A sole transaction of 8,436 BMIT Technologies plc shares dragged the share price 2.8% lower. The equity settled at €0.35 as total turnover reached €2,953.

Company announcements

PG plc announced a board meeting on November 26 in order to consider and approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ending April 30, 2025.

M&Z plc announced that the company has repurchased 500,000 shares of its own ordinary shares under the buy-back programme for an aggregate consideration of €300,000.

Malita Investments plc announced that during an EGM, the shareholders approved the removal of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the company and appointed KPMG as auditors until the next AGM.