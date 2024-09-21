Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index performed negatively, partially erasing the previous week’s gain. The index closed 0.2% lower at 8,404.726 points. Out of 20 equities, seven increased, while another nine closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover dropped to €0.9m and was generated across 211 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index gained 0.8%, to close at 946.87 points. A total of 24 issues were active, as 12 advanced and eight retracted. The 2.1% MGS 2039 was the best performing bond, as it closed at €90, an increase of 10.5%. On the other hand, the 4% MGS 2043 was the worst performer, as it declined by 2.3% to close at €105.50.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.5%, to end the week at 1,181.15 points.

A total of 70 issues were active, with 22 issues posting gains while 30 lost ground. The 4% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2027 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €100.75, an increase of 3.1%.

On the other hand, the 4.5% Endo Finance plc Unsecured € 2029 was the worst performing bond, with a 4% decline, as it closed at €91.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) finished the week unchanged at €1.69, trading at a high of €1.69 and a low of €1.66. BOV was the most liquid equity, as a result of 51 deals involving 187,898 shares. Total turnover reached €316,379. Since the beginning of the year, the equity is up by 19%.

The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc closed the week unchanged at €1.45. A total of 27 trades of 137,194 shares and a turnover of €199,838 were recorded.

APS Bank plc declined from €0.58 to €0.565 during yesterday’s final minutes of trading, to end the week 2.6% lower. Trading volume reached 159,248 shares across 44 deals.

FIMBank plc performed positively during the week, with its share price rising by 2.4% to close at $0.169. A total of three deals worth just $976 were executed. From a year-to-date basis, the equity remained in negative territory with a 19.5% decline.

Malta International Airport plc saw a modest uptick in its share price, gaining 1.7% to close at €6. A total of 9,318 shares exchanged ownership across 14 deals, resulting in a total trading value of €55,872.

International Hotel Investments plc experienced a 6.2% drop in its share price, closing at a low of €0.422. Six deals with a total volume of 22,015 shares exchange hands, generating a turnover of €9,334.

Meanwhile, GO plc had a solid performance this week, with its share price climbing 2.9% to close at €2.80. Trading volume reached 9,878 shares across eight trades, generating a total turnover of €27,638.

RS2 Software plc ordinary shares declined by 6.9%, closing at €0.54. The equity traded between a weekly high of €0.58 and a low of €0.48. Trading activity was moderate, with five deals of 9,030 shares generating a turnover of €5,114.

In the property sector, Hili Properties plc had a positive week, with its share price rising by 10.8%, closing at a weekly high of €0.216. Seven deals of 188,800 shares worth €40,567 were executed.

PG plc experienced a minor dip in its share price, declining by 1% to close at a weekly low of €1.92. Five transactions involving 25,187 shares recorded a turnover of €47,354.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.