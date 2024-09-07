Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index registered a loss of 1.3%, as it closed the week at 8,395.823 points. A total of 25 equities were active, six of which registered gains while another 13 lost ground. A total weekly turnover of approximately €1.6m was generated across 204 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index headed north, as it closed 0.3% higher at 932.899 points. A total of 21 issues were active as 12 gained and four lost ground. The best performance was recorded by the 2.5% MGS 2036 issue, as it closed 1% higher at €91.59. On the other hand, the 2.90% MGS 2032 closed 1.3% lower at €98.59.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index retracted by 0.1%, to close at 1,183.886 points. There were 67 active issues during the week, as 22 fell and 28 posted gains. The 5.8% Agora Estates plc Secured € 2036 S1 T1 headed the list of gainers, closing 3.2% higher at €104.25. Conversely, the 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032 closed 4.2% lower at €92.

Top market movements

International Hotel Investments plc saw a relatively modest decline of 1.4%, with its shares closing at €0.424. This was the outcome of three deals involving 10,231 shares and generating a turnover of €4,313.

RS2 Software plc plummeted by 10.8% despite closing at a weekly high of €0.58. A total of 12 trades of 58,340 shares generated €29,252 in turnover.

Bank of Valletta plc faced a dip this week, with its share price sliding by 1.8% to close at €1.67. The equity was the most liquid with 378,647 shares exchanging hands through 42 trades and generating a turnover of €629,157.

On the other hand, APS Bank plc posted a gain of 1.6%, closing at €0.50. A total of 54,707 shares were spread across nine transactions, resulting in a turnover of €27,435.

FIMBank plc witnessed a sharp decline of 12.7%, closing at $0.165. This was the outcome of a sole deal worth $3,364.

The share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc dropped by 4.6%, closing at a high of €1.26. Total executed trades stood at four, with 7,587 shares exchanging hands..

Malita Investments plc was the best performing equity, surging by 13.5%, to close at €0.545. The equity traded at a high of €0.60 and a low of €0.468. Five deals involving 10,750 shares were executed, recording a total turnover of €5,383.

The share price of PG plc joined the list of losers, dropping by 5.8%, to close at €1.80. Five deals of 7,970 shares generated a turnover of €14,570.

GO plc saw its shares dip by 2.9% to finish the week at a low of €2.72. A total of 39,188 shares were exchanged across 19 deals, resulting in a total trading value of €110,194.

MaltaPost plc enjoyed a positive week, with its share price climbing by 7.1% to close at €0.48. A total of 97,949 shares changed hands across 10 transactions. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity joined the list of positive movers, with a 2.1% gain.

Company announcements

The board of AX Real Estates plc announced that it is scheduled to meet on September 10, 2024 to consider, and if deemed appropriate, declare and pay an interim dividend to its shareholders.

The board of MedservRegis plc is presently evaluating the possibility of effecting a share and/or bond buy-back. As and when the board determines that either or both of these steps are in the best interests of the company, appropriate announcements to the market will be made. There is no guarantee that this will be possible, and if at all, when such buy-back will be carried out.

