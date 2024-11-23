Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index remained in negative territory, closing 0.4% lower at 8,490.711 points. A total of 22 issues were active, as eight headed north while another 12 closed in the opposite direction. The total weekly turnover ticked up slightly by €0.1m to €0.5m. This was generated across 117 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a 0.3% loss, as it closed at 1,180.434 points. A total of 62 issues were active, 16 of which traded higher while another 23 lost ground. The 5.7% Merkanti Holding plc Secured € 2033 was the best performer, as it closed 3.6% higher at €105.90. On the other hand, the 4.8% Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance plc Unsecured € 2026 ended the week 5.2% lower at €90.10.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index posted a 0.3% gain, as it reached 943.854 points. Out of 19 active issues, 12 advanced while another two closed in the red. The 2.9% MGS 2032 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €100, equivalent to a positive 2% change. Conversely, the 4.3% MGS 2038 closed 1.3% lower at €108.70.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc lost 0.6% to end the week at €1.71. Total trading turnover reached €177,607, as 26 trades were recorded. On a year-to-date basis the bank’s equity is up 20.4%.

The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc headed north, gaining 0.7% to settle at a weekly high of €1.46. A total turnover of €11,799 was generated across eight deals. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity advanced by 14.1%.

APS Bank plc shares lost 2.7% to return to the €0.55 level. Eight transactions of 40,837 shares were recorded.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) delivered a 0.9% positive performance, to close at €5.90. MIA was active across eight deals involving 9,474 shares, generating a weekly turnover of €55,897.

International Hotel Investments plc faced a 1.2% decline, with its share price closing at a weekly low of €0.484. Trading activity included two trades of 1,600 shares worth just €775.

Yesterday, VBL plc jumped 12.8% to close at €0.22. One trade worth just €94 was recorded.

Malita Investments plc shed 6.5%, as six trades of 229,176 shares were executed. The Company’s price per share closed at €0.505.

MedservRegis plc experienced a positive movement of 8.9%, following the interim report announcement on Thursday. The equity finished the week at €0.49, as six deals generated a turnover of €46,451.

GO plc joined the list of negative performers, as its share price dipped slightly by 1.4%, closing at €2.74. This was the result of a single transaction involving 6,000 shares worth €16,440.

PG plc shares gained 2.7% or €0.05 to end the week at €1.93. Two transactions worth €1,945 were executed.

Company announcements

MedservRegis plc reported stable results for the nine months ended September 2024. The group recorded a revenue of €50.2m from €50.3m in the same period last year. Growth in Malta and the Middle East offset declines in Morocco and Cyprus. EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% from 23.3%, reflecting stronger operational margins. The outlook for late 2024 and early 2025 remains positive, with key contracts supporting operations offshore Libya and in Cyprus.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.