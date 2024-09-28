Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed marginally lower by 0.5%, to end the week at 8,366.581 points. A total of 24 equities were active, as five closed in the green, while another 10 headed south. During the week, total turnover declined from €0.9m to €0.6m, as 144 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted further, as it closed 0.2% lower at 944.765 points. A total of 24 issues were active, as 14 registered gains and another seven closing in the red. The 3.50% MGS 2034 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 3% higher at €102.98. On the other hand, the 2.1% MGS 2039 ended the week 6.6% lower at €84.09.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index decreased by 0.3% to 1,177.984 points. Out of 65 active issues, 25 registered gains, while another 21 traded lower. The best performance was recorded by the 4.25% Mercury Projects Finance plc Secured € 2031, gaining 4% as it closed at €100.95. Conversely, the 5% Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2032 closed at €101.50, translating into a 4.1% decline.

Top 10 market movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc delivered a positive performance this week, with its share price climbing 2.1% to close at €1.48. The equity was active between a weekly high of €1.49 and a low of €1.46. A total of 15 trades involving 20,240 shares, generated a turnover of €29,729.

Bank of Valletta plc finished the week unchanged, closing the week at €1.69. Despite the lack of price movement, trading activity remained robust with 22 trades of 83,413 shares, resulting in a total turnover of €140,116.

APS Bank plc experienced a challenging week, with its share price dropping by 4.4%, closing at a weekly low of €0.54. This was the outcome of 15 transactions worth €15,812.

Similarly, the share price of FIMBank plc declined by 5.3%, to close at $0.16. The equity traded between a high of $0.165 and a low of $0.159. Three deals of 44,071 shares were executed for a total value of $7,214.

International Hotel Investments plc experienced a minor decline in its share price, dropping by 1.4% to close at a weekly low of €0.416. Eight deals of 31,666 shares worth €13,308 were executed.

Hili Properties plc headed north, with its share price rising by 3.7% to close at €0.224. A total of 122,700 shares exchanged hands across eight deals, leading to a total value of €27,090.

MIDI plc experienced a positive week, with its share price surging by 7.8% to close at €0.25. Three deals involving 300,000 shares generated a turnover of €75,000.

Malita Investments plc saw a decline of 3.7% in its share price, closing at a low of €0.52. A total turnover of €20,370 was generated across two deals.

GO plc recorded a slight dip in its share price, falling by 1.4% to close at €2.76. Trading activity saw 12 trades of 21,000 shares, generating a turnover of €58,684.

Two transactions of 12,728 PG plc shares dragged the share price 2.1% lower to close at €1.88. Total turnover generated was €23,933.

Company announcements

Agora Estates plc announced that it has published final terms dated September 25, 2024 for the €9m 5.5% secured bonds 2036 which forms part of the approved €21m Bond Issuance programme.

The board of directors of Tigné Mall plc reviewed Marsamxett Properties Ltd voluntary public takeover bid for the company. After evaluating the bid’s impact on employment and business operations, the board believes it will not significantly alter the company’s operations, employment structure, or its strategy as a leading shopping centre in Malta. However, the board does not provide an opinion on the price offered and recommends that each shareholder seeks independent financial advice to assess the bid based on their individual circumstances before making a decision.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc registered a group turnover of €69.8m for the six-month period ending July 31, 2024, increasing by 7% compared to the same period in 2023. Profit before tax rose at a higher rate than turnover, recording an 18% growth and totalling a profit after tax of €8.8. Turnover in the beverage and food segments demonstrated solid growth of 6.6% and 8.2%, respectively, while profitability in both segments also improved, with profit margins of 15.8% for beverage and 10.8% for food. The board also resolved to distribute an interim dividend of €2.16m equivalent to €0.06 per ordinary share.

The board of VBL plc has submitted an Application for Authorisation for Admissibility to Listing to the MFSA requesting the approval of a prospectus in relation to a proposed public issue in Malta of 5.2% secured bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to €10m.

Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on October 23, 2024.

