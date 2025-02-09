MUŻA – the national fine arts museum, is revamping its art galleries to offer visitors a broader and more immersive experience of art in Malta.

It said the restructuring is following a chronological approach, tracing art from prehistoric times to the 21st century.

"These changes will also strengthen MUŻA’s role as an educational hub, telling the story of Malta’s artistic heritage and the influences that have shaped it over time," MUZA said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“MUŻA is undergoing a transition to create a richer experience, placing the visitor at the heart of our mission. The first phase of this project focused on art from the Prehistoric period to the Baroque era. Our next step will highlight Maltese artists as we move towards contemporary art. Every visit to MUŻA will be an evolving experience, with newly designed spaces guiding visitors through Malta’s artistic history. We strongly believe that art is a powerful language, and through this museum, we can communicate it more effectively,” chairperson Mario Cutajar said.

Heritage Malta’s Chief Executive Officer, Noel Zammit reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to embracing modern global trends in museology: “In practice, this means shifting the focus of museums and heritage sites from simply showcasing collections to prioritising visitor engagement and experience. Our museums and sites are being transformed through various innovations, particularly in interpretation methods, making them less academic and more accessible. Technology is also playing a key role, enhancing the visitor experience by making it increasingly interactive and immersive," he said.