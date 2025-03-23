It is wrong to assume that a person with intellectual disability is not at risk of getting cervical cancer.

A person with intellectual disability can still be sexually active. Unfortunately, they are at increased risk of being sexually abused.

Even if a person is not sexually active, there is still the risk of getting cervical carcinoma, as HPV infection is not the only cause.

Every community needs to work on enablers in HPV vaccination coupled with cervical screening, in particular in women with intellectual disability.

First and foremost, caregivers need to be better informed on the importance of HPV vaccination for both genders and, in the case of females, cervical cancer screening.

The accessibility to screening for women with intellectual disability needs to be facilitated by sensitising healthcare professionals. The national screening programme has to be adapted accordingly to ensure equity.