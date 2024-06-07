Five tourists got off lightly on Friday after the boat they were in capsized off the coast of Comino.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2.15pm in the area of Crystal Lagoon, and involved five Bulgarian nationals, all in their 20s.

The group were rescued by members of the AFM and taken back to Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, where a medical team was waiting for them on site.

Police said that none of the people involved sustained any notable injuries and they refused further treatment.