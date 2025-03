Applications for reissuing driving licenses, number plates, vehicle logbooks and road licenses, counterparts and driver tags can now be filled out online, Transport Malta (TM) said Thursday.

In a statement, the regulator said the new online service could be accessed by filling out application "VEH039" on the TM website.

Reissued documents can be sent by post or collected in person from Transport Malta Driver and Vehicle Licensing offices in Paola or Lija, it said.