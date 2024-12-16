Effective tax systems are essential to thriving modern economies, enabling equitable revenue collection, transparent governance, and sustainable growth. However, many European countries still rely on outdated legacy tax administration systems, which can hinder progress and create unnecessary burdens for citizens, businesses, and governments.

Modernized digital tax systems are more than just an upgrade; they’re a necessity for resilient economies and empowered societies. For citizens, they ensure fair taxation and quicker, more efficient services, while businesses benefit from simplified compliance processes and reduced administrative burdens, freeing resources for growth and innovation. Governments, in turn, gain improved revenue management, enhanced fraud detection, and the ability to adapt swiftly to legislative changes—laying the foundation for equitable public services and robust national development. To ensure prosperity and maintain trust, countries must embrace digital solutions that streamline operations, foster transparency, and enable seamless integration across platforms.

Netcompany-Intrasoft, a member of the Danish Netcompany Group, leverages nearly 30 years of experience addressing the complexities faced by revenue authorities worldwide. Its SOLON Tax solution is designed to modernize tax administration and is already transforming how European nations manage compliance, fraud prevention, and taxpayer services, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and adaptability.

Empowering European Citizens and Governments via digital transformation

Proven success in Europe’s taxation systems

Just a few months ago, the Swedish Tax Agency, Skatteverket, selected the company for its national tax system modernization. This nine-year agreement positions SOLON Tax as the backbone of tax inflows and outflows for Sweden’s citizens and companies. Its adaptability to legislative changes and robust security features were key to this decision.

In Lithuania too, the company recently entered into an agreement with the local authorities to modernize the country’s tax administration. The project integrates existing IT systems, reduces redundancies, and enhances user experience.

The company’s expertise extends beyond tax systems, helping also Customs Administrations across Europe to meet their challenges towards the EU Customs Reform. Its ERMIS Customs solution has revolutionized customs procedures across Europe, serving over 570,000 businesses and 163 million citizens. By leveraging the ERMIS platform, customs administrations in countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK, and Austria have reduced modernization timelines, ensured compliance with evolving legislation, and embraced cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of emerging security challenges.

From projects like the EU Digital Identity Wallet, that gives every European citizen the keys to their personal data and allows them to enjoy seamless access to services across the continent, to CBAM, EU's tool to put a fair price on the carbon emitted in order to protect the environment, Netcompany-Intrasoft consistently delivers solutions that transform the citizens’ lives.

As Europe continues to embrace digital transformation, Netcompany-Intrasoft remains a trusted partner in building resilient, adaptable systems that serve the needs of today and tomorrow. By combining decades of expertise with a forward-thinking mindset, the company is helping to shape a future defined by transparency, efficiency, and equity.

