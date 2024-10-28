Following a year of remarkable financial growth, hospitality and catering company db Group has unveiled a strategic international expansion programme and is set to launch its acclaimed restaurant AKI at a prime location in London’s One Cavendish Square.

Scheduled to open in 2025, this venture marks the Group’s first restaurant outside Malta, following the local success of its 11 restaurants, two of which – AKI and LOA – earned a spot in the Michelin Guide for Malta.

This project will be spearheaded by SDH Capital, db Group’s London-based global investment arm, which continues to identify further expansion opportunities in hospitality worldwide.

The Group recently reported its highest-ever turnover of €88.7 million, a 25 per cent increase over the previous year. EBITDA grew by 21 per cent to €36.8 million, with total assets reaching €474 million.

Silvio Debono, chairman and managing director of db Group, emphasized the company’s international ambitions: “Our strategy balances local consolidation with exploring new opportunities beyond Malta. At the heart of both efforts is a commitment to excellence, driving everything we do.”

The Group’s foray into international markets is a testament to its strategy of building on local strengths while expanding its footprint overseas. Beyond London, db Group’s vision includes exploring other high-potential regions, driven by a strong brand that has proven its worth at home.

In addition to the London venture, db Group has expanded partnerships with globally renowned brands, such as GROM, the Italian gelateria, and EL&N London, a café brand soon to open under the Group’s umbrella - partnerships that underscore the company’s intent to continue elevating Malta’s own hospitality scene.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.