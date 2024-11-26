Mario Xuereb has been appointed chief executive officer of the Malta Business Bureau., the EU business advisory organisation of The Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Xuereb until recently held the position of assistant editor at Times of Malta. He was previously senior manager at Public Broadcasting Services for 12 years and was head of news at Media.Link Communications until 2009.

Xuereb is a visiting lecturer at the Department of Policy, Politics & Governance within the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) and at the Institute of Maltese Studies at the University of Malta.

Currently, he is pursuing original research for his doctoral studies. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in History, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education, and a European Master’s degree in Mediterranean Historical Studies.

He said he looked forward to leading a multi-talented team of professionals and executives in advocating for and lobbying on behalf of Malta’s business community.

He said he would ensure that the MBB enhances its communication with businesses in Malta, offering them innovative solutions to adapt to ever-changing realities.

He paid tribute to his predecessor Joe Tanti, saying his long and dedicated service left a lasting legacy.”

The MBB president and directors thanked Tanti for his loyalty and long years of service during which the organisation grew in its outreach and services offered to the Maltese business community.