The government has appointed Carmen Ogilvie Galea CEO of the Gozo General Hospital and Ian Ellul chief of the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit.

The health ministry said in a statement Ogilvie Galea studied Economy at the University of Malta and joined the public service in 2000. Among others, she served as senior principal at the foreign affairs ministry and assistant director within the ministry for investment.

She was also in charge of the cooperative services within the Gozo ministry and was later appointed director general within the same ministry. More recently, she was the director general of the Gozo hospital.

Ellul meanwhile has 10 years of experience within the medicines authority and was the one to set up the Clinical Trials Unit. Apart from working within the CPSU for some years, in 2020 he was appointed representative of the Malta Council for Science and Technology within the committee that carries out technical evaluations of the €5.3million COVID research and innovation fund.

Ellul holds a doctorate from the Pediatrics Department within the Faculty of Medicine.