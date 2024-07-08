A new community clinic in St Julian’s was inaugurated by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

The clinic, which is expected to cater to 13,500 residents, will offer family doctor, speech and language pathology podiatry and physiotherapy services.

It is located on Triq Mikiel Ang Borg, close to the Spinola seafront.

The clinic was partially funded by the National Social Development Fund, a state-run fund used to administer proceeds from the sale of Maltese citizenship to wealthy foreign investors.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela meets staff. Photo: DOI

Minister Abela said that there were now 29 such clinics across the country and that over 100,000 people made use of them last year.

The plan, he said, was to make an increasing range of healthcare services available locally, strengthening primary healthcare and better serve residents.