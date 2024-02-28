Kenneth Haber was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday during a ceremony in which eight new assistant commissioners and 14 superintendents were also appointed.

Home Minister Byron Camilleri presented letters of appointment in a ceremony attended by Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Gafà remarked that the Malta police were operating within a society that was evolving, and the Force itself was midway through a transformation strategy, the fruits of which were evident. He observed that according to the latest Eurobarometer survey, the Malta police were by far the most trusted institution in the country.

"It's crucial to maintain motivation among your colleagues and be agents of change. Simultaneously, we must remain at service to the people, ensuring that we continue to earn the trust of the public through our work" Commissioner Gafà was quoted as saying in a police statement.

Media were not invited to the ceremony.

The commissioner also paid tribute to the memory of Superintendent Jesmond Borg, who passed away five months ago. Borg was among the prospective candidates for the position of assistant commissioner.