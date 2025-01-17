It’s that time of the year. As the new year ends and a new one unfolds, everyone tends to look back on the 12 months that have passed, identify where we failed, and plan a new year, new you situation.

For the new year, many will aim to shed some weight, others will change their alarm settings to wake up at six every day for a morning walk, and some will opt to spend more time with family and friends.

But while a lot of resolutions focus on physical well-being, a mental workout is also a vital commitment. And the best way to give your brain more exercise is through learning: challenging yourself to embrace new knowledge, developing fresh skills and exploring untapped passions is an investment that will lead to rich returns.

And for learning, it’s always a good time.

Education is a lifelong affair. Some will have left the school benches years ago, while others had to put work or family obligations first, and push learning on to the backburner. But with MCAST Gateway to Industry (MG2i), learning is more accessible, available and affordable.

If you are pressed for time or your work agenda doesn’t leave you much wiggle room, MG2i adapts to your time constraints by offering online and hybrid learning.

Education is priceless – however, some might have financial or budgetary constraints. With one of the most affordable course rates in Malta, an equivalent certification recognition, and simple payments, MG2i is the best choice for you.

At MG2i, we value diversity, inclusion, and the unique experiences of every individual. For those without formal qualifications but with extensive experience, we offer opportunities to gain certification through skills assessments and a maturity clause. Our courses, including an MBA starting in March, are designed to recognize your potential and help you achieve your educational and professional goals.

Concerned about assessments? At MG2i, we offer a variety of assessment methods to suit different learning styles, helping you perform to the best of your ability. These include formal exams, which may be open-book, as well as more practical options like presentations and group assignments.

So start your New Year resolutions today. For more details and to view the full range of courses available, visit https://mg2imalta.com/.