Environment NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has urged the Nationalist Party to take a stand on plans for development at Fort Chambray, Gozo, particularly the Planning Authority's decision to allow the demolition of British-era military barracks and their replacement with apartments.

The NGO noted that the Opposition party earlier this week issued a statement calling for a stronger Planning Authority, but failed to mention the most topical of its controversial decisions.

In its statement, the PN said the Planning Authority was becoming the Permitting Authority instead of a body which truly safeguarded national heritage and transparently planned a sustainable future.

Din l-Art Ħelwa noted that the Fort Chambray outline development permit was issued in 2012 – when the PN was in government. The NGO said it had also objected to the original proposal in 2007.

"The 19th century British barracks was the only historic structure within the confines of Fort Chambray that was reprehensibly excluded from the scheduling exercise carried out in 2005 during a Nationalist administration. This was clearly done to facilitate the proposed development inside the Fort, effectively treating it like some development zone," DLH said.