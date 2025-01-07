A coalition of NGOs that vowed to fight a planning decision to allow the demolition of the Fort Chambray barracks have reached their funding goal, one of the groups has announced.

Last week, the coalition of NGOs announced they would be collecting funds to appeal the planning decision and fight to overturn the "outrageous decision".

Their funding page on the local crowdfunding platform Zaar now shows that they have managed to exceed the original goal of €5,000.

In December, the Planning Authority approved a master plan to redevelop the Gozitan landmark into a commercial and residential project, including controversial plans to demolish the British barracks there.

Moviment Graffitti, one of the NGOs in the coalition, thanked all of those who had contributed to the campaign so far.

"For years, developers have taken over this historic fort, locking the public out. Now, they seek to destroy our heritage for profit. To add insult to injury, taxpayers will be footing the bill for restoration works that will enable developers to rake in millions," they said.

"Despite the Maltese political class continually selling off our public spaces and heritage, we are determined to do our utmost to ensure that the common good prevails over greed."

Times of Malta revealed on Monday that while Fort Chambray investors have a €6 million cap on restoration expenses, much of this cost will be shouldered by taxpayers, thanks to an agreement which will eventually see the government reimbursing these costs.